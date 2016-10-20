Riders hack across Queen’s Sandringham estate to support charity

More than 260 horse riders were given the rare opportunity to hack across private land on The Queen’s Sandringham estate on a charity event which has raised a massive £4,300.

The money has been donated to West Norfolk Befriending which helps to alleviate isolation and loneliness among older people.

The charity ride dates back to 2002 and since then it has raised a total of more than £60,000 for a variety of worthwhile causes.

Anne Holt, who founded the event and has been organiser ever since, said: “We started out with just one ride a year.

“A few years later the event increased to two rides a year with the first one held in May and the second one is in October.

“The money raised at the May rides goes to Sandringham and West Newton Churches and the money raised in the October rides goes to different charities.

“So far the supported charities have included National Kidney Research Fund, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Help for Heroes, Park House, Redwings, PACT, EACH to mention just a few.

“Over the years the rides have become more and more popular and the money raised at each event varies between £2000 to over £4000.”

This year’s ride had 267 entries including some carriage drivers.

“They had a choice of waymarked five, eight or 10 mile routes which took them on grass tracks, through woodland and across parkland.

Anne said that the routes are over Her Majesty the Queen’s private estate and can only be ridden on the days of the organised rides.

Next year’s dates have already been fixed for Sunday, May 7 and later in 2017 on Sunday, October 8.