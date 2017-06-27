Riders pedal on in Swaffham store charity challenge

Beneath the dome of the Swaffham Buttercross, Jonathan Reed was pedalling furiously - and getting nowhere.

He was the first to ride a static bike during a 24-hour charity challenge in the town centre, which began on Friday afternoon.

And, in the hours that followed, 47 other supporters and staff each spent a half-hour period in the saddle to support the fundraising effort led by managers from the town’s Tesco store.

It was only one of the many fundraising efforts organised by the store during the year.

This time they achieved their aim of raising around £300 for the twin charities Tesco’s sponsors nationally - Diabetes UK and the British Heart Foundation after covering a total of 445 miles.

Store manager Cherri Yallop said: “Every Tesco store had an annual target.

“We’re doing this to raise awareness of those charities and what better place to do that than in the Market Place.

“We support loads of local charities, too, such as providing a tombola prize or helping at a schools’ sports day.”

Supporters of those local charities along with staff from the store came to cheer all those involved in the challenge on the Saturday.

The store’s community champion, Candy Chapman, said: “We had great support from the people I work with.”