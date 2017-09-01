Riders swarm West Norfolk to support Phil

More than 150 cyclists and motorcyclists made their way across West Norfolk on Sunday, riding in memory of a late friend.

Phil Beeton, 50, who was killed in a road accident in October 2015, inspired Phil’s Ride, which annually raises money for East Anglia Air Ambulance.

Annual Phil's Ride in aid of EAAA, 24 miles ride starting from The Old White Bell at Southery.

With swarms of cyclists taking on the 24-mile ride from Southery to Ten Mile Bank, Downham, Stow Bridge and back, and masses of motorcyclists making their way to Blakeney and back, this year’s ride was the largest to date.

Stopping off at pubs along the way, riders were encouraged to “go at their own pace” and enjoy a pint or two at one of the pit stops.

Organiser David Fletcher said: “The ride was superb. People started gathering from 10.30am and by midday the car park was overflowing with motorbikes and cyclists ready to go, then 20 Hells Angles turned up on their Harley’s in an awesome spectacle of noise.

“At 12.30pm on the dot, more than 150 riders, which was more than double last year’s number of riders, set off on motorbikes and bicycles in a cacophony of noise on their respective routes to Blakeney and Stow Bridge.”

With a total of £6,827 already banked, the team has “collection tins still to count and sponsorship still rolling in,” and are confident they will break last year’s total.

Mr Fletcher added: “The marshalls for both the motorcycles and push bikes did an excellent job, keeping their flocks safe on the public highway.

“They orchestrated both ride groups to arrive back in the village at 4.30pm to make an emotional two wheeled entrance to The Old White Bell car park.

“The seven live music acts entertained the crowd long into the night at a packed pub and the donation bucket was passed around many times.”

To support Phil’s Ride and EAAA visit:

www.justgiving.com/fund raising/philseaaaride2017.