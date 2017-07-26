Road closed and man arrested after police pursuit on A47 at Middleton

A man has been arrested following a police pursuit on the A47 which ended in a collision this morning.

A police spokeswoman said the man failed to stop for police and the road remains closed between Lynn and Swaffham while a recovery operation takes place.

She said a telegraph pole which had been damaged during the chase also needs to be repaired.

The incident happened at around 11.30am.

The road is expected to be open again between 6pm and 6.30pm.

More as we get it...