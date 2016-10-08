Road open after incident in King’s Lynn

Loke Road at the junction of John Kennedy Road in Lynn is now open after an incident this afternoon.
Loke Road remains closed at the mini roundabout, however.
A tweet on King’s Lynn Police’s account regarding the incident was posted at 1.45pm and said: “Loke Rd/John Kennedy Rd closed due to ongoing incident. Please find another route. Will update shortly.”
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said he could not yet give details regarding the incident as it is ongoing.
More to follow...
