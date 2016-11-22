Road to shut as Hunstanton roundabout work continues

Overnight road closures are due to come into force tomorrow as work on a controversial new roundabout on the main route between Lynn and Hunstanton continues.

County roads officials say the new junction on the A149, which will serve a major new housing development in the Redgate Hill area, is on course to be completed on schedule next March.

But, to maintain that progress, the road will be closed between 7.30pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday to build up the existing carriageway to accommodate the new junction.

Similar closures will then be in force for four successive nights from Friday.

Traffic will be diverted through Brancaster, Docking and Sedgeford, via the A149, B1153 and B1454 while the closures are in place.

Meanwhile, temporary traffic lights which have been put up at the site are also expected to be in place until Christmas.

Lights are also expected to be in use for a further five week period starting in early January as work around the roundabout itself takes place.

And a further week of overnight closures is planned to start on January 25 for road surfacing work to take place.

Resident engineer Paul Groom said: “The dates are a good estimate based upon the current programme but there is scope for some fluctuation depending on progress.”

He added that a shuttle bus service will also continue between the Heacham Manor and Tesco Express bus stops.