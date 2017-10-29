Road warning ‘not sufficient’ to halt East Walton glamping site bid, planning report says

A West Norfolk glamping site should be refused planning permission, at least two years after it was developed, because of road safety fears, transport chiefs say.

Retrospective consent is being sought for the site at Bradmoor Woods, East Walton, which can accommodate up to 35 visitors at a time.

But, despite concerns over its road links, West Norfolk Council officers have urged their planning committee to approve the scheme when they meet next Monday, November 6.

Their report to the committee, published on Thursday, said the issue was “not sufficient” to block the plan.

Documents submitted by the applicant, Westacre Estate Management, said: “This application seeks retrospective approval for a tourist facility that has developed organically and has proved very popular.”

The report continued: “Since its inception some two years ago, with largely temporary structures the site has regularly attracted 20 – 30 visitors over 25 weekends per annum, and each of these bring general tourist benefits of increased economic activity and support for the various tourist industries of our county.”

A planning application was originally submitted last year, but was later withdrawn.

But the main sticking point is the condition of Narford Road, which leads to the site.

Norfolk County Council Highways officials said it was “inadequate” for the development, as it is narrow, has “poor alignment” and is of a “substandard construction.”

They added: “The proposal, if permitted, would be likely to give rise to conditions detrimental to highway safety.”

But the applicant says its consultants had concluded the development would have a minimal impact on transport

And planners concluded: “Whilst there may be some inconvenience caused to users of the site because of the standard of Narford Road this is not sufficient enough to warrant refusal.”