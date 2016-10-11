Roads chiefs ‘would seek safety measures if more homes are planned near West Lynn campaign site’

Transport officials have admitted they would seek extra road safety measures round the site of a bid for a pedestrian crossing if new housing developments are proposed there.

Campaigners have been calling for improvements at the entrance to the Poppyfields estate in West Lynn since a girl was injured in a collision with a car there two years ago.

They claim the development should not have been approved without proper infrastructure being in place.

And Paul Donoghue, of Norfolk County Council’s Highways unit, told West Norfolk Council’s Lynn area consultative committee on Wednesday: “If any further development took place on that side of the road, I’d expect we’d be looking to the developer to provide appropriate facilities.”

But committee member Ian Gourlay said officials had to be tougher when dealing with developers.

He said: “I want to see Norfolk County Council bang their fists more.

“I want to see the planning department bang their fists more and say we want a timescale on this or you won’t get planning permission.”

Borough officials confirmed road safety measures had not been sought when permission for Poppyfields was given, but said they relied on the county council’s advice on such issues.

Residents and representatives are hoping to submit a bid under the county council’s parish partnership scheme for funding towards the cost of a new crossing, after it was extended to cover unparished areas like West Lynn.

However, they are currently trying to raise the funds needed for a feasibility study into it, which Mr Donoghue said was needed to determine exactly what sort of crossing would be most suitable for the area.

The issue was discussed as committee members considered whether to amend their terms of reference to allow them to make recommendations of schemes that they felt should be the subject of bids for funding from the programme.