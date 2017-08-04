Rocking the day away for charity in Heacham

A Heacham woman who lost her husband three years ago held a charity rock ‘n’ roll all dayer to raise money for the group who has supported her family since his death.

Nikki Bailey unexpectedly lost her husband Mark, aged 39, back in 2014, leaving behind a son Danny who was five at the time.

Charity rock n roll all dayer for Nelson's Journey at Tottenhill retail park

Mrs Bailey held the event at the Drivers Club, in Tottenhill, to raise money for Norfolk-based charity Nelson’s Journey, which is dedicated to supporting bereaved children and young people.

As well as live music, there was classic cars, stalls and more, raising a total of £1,580.25 for the charity.

Mrs Welsh said the organisation’s support had been “amazing”, saying: “Nelson’s Journey have been invaluable to us since my husband passed away suddenly.

“When life chucks something like that at you, you don’t know what to do and that’s where Nelson’s Journey have come in.

“They have been amazing, providing one-to-one talks and days out for Danny to help him come to terms with what happened.

“We raised a fantastic amount of money and there’s a lot that Nelson’s Journey will be able to do with it.”

Mrs Bailey sister Julie Walkey organised the majority of the event while her other sister Wendy Hubbert helped out on the day.

Bands The Hal Wrayzer Combo, The Hicksville Bombers and the Bonneville 58s provided the music, supported by DJ Kelv’s Red Hot Rhythm.