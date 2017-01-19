Search

Rocky Horror help for West Norfolk Young Carers

Young Carers Joined by Lesley Bambridge at The Majestic Cinema to receive a cheque from Tom Cundy (Manager of the Majestic Cinema) Pictured are Front LtoR Tom Cundy (Manager) Leah Doake. Shelby Carroll ( Yopung Carers) Lesley Bambridge.

A special screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema raised money for West Norfolk Young Carers.

The charity fundraiser involved councillor Lesley Bambridge – a trustee of the group – took place on Halloween night.

The group were joined by Lesley Bambridge at the cinema to receive a cheque from cinema manager Tom Cundy. Pictured front, from left, are Tom Cundy, Leah Doake. Shelby Carroll and Lesley Bambridge. mlnf17mf010038