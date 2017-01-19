Rocky Horror help for West Norfolk Young Carers

A special screening of the Rocky Horror Picture Show at Lynn’s Majestic Cinema raised money for West Norfolk Young Carers.
The charity fundraiser involved councillor Lesley Bambridge – a trustee of the group – took place on Halloween night.
The group were joined by Lesley Bambridge at the cinema to receive a cheque from cinema manager Tom Cundy. Pictured front, from left, are Tom Cundy, Leah Doake. Shelby Carroll and Lesley Bambridge. mlnf17mf010038
