Roll up, roll up, the big top is back in King’s Lynn

Roll up, roll up, Mr Fips Wonder Circus is back in town, with promises of another “amazing show” to wow audiences.

This year’s highlight is the amazing transforming robot car, and Norfolk’s former human cannonball, Shane Beare, is also returning to the show as a fire-breather.

Mr Fips Wonder Circus arrives at Knights Hill King's Lynn Some of the cast getting ready for the first show.

Mr Beare, who was Britain’s only human cannonball, shattered both of his ankles after shooting through the air at 50mph and missing the crash mat at one of last year’s performances. However, now healed, he is back and ready to “wow audiences” once more.

Boss of Mr Fips Wonder Circus, Jan Erik Brenner, said: “We have something for everyone at this year’s show, and, of course, we have our amazing transforming robot car.

“This year’s show is full of all the excitement and anticipation that is expected at any show and we are excited to welcome another year’s audience.”

Mr Fips Wonder Circus is on at Knight’s Hill Farm Shop, Grimston Road, South Wootton, every day, except Monday, until Sunday, September 24. There are performances daily, excluding Monday, September 18, and for times and ticket details, call the box office on 07719 877422. Unreserved seats are available at every performance and the box office is open on site from 10am to 8pm daily. Pictured are, clowns David, Ancsa, Charlie. MLNF17PM09094