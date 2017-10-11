Rotarians take tour of Hunstanton lifeboat station

Hunstanton’s Lifeboat crew has been boosted by a donation from a West Norfolk charitable group.

Members of the Lynn Trinity Rotary Club visited the station last Thursday, where they were given a presentation of the history and work of the lifeboats stationed there.

The crew, which is made up of volunteers, responds to dozens of emergency calls each year and the club made a £100 donation towards the cost of operating the station.

Club president-elect John Hardy said: “We were most impressed with the dedication and professionalism shown by the lifeboat volunteers who are there to save people’s lives.

“The boats themselves were also impressive being designed to cope with very rough seas, as you would expect, but also with the particular characteristics of the Wash area and holiday makers getting into trouble.

“To think that all this is done by volunteers, often risking their own lives, and by a charity which relies totally on support from the public for its funding.

“We are delighted to help in a small way and we thank the crew for hosting our visit.”