Rotary Club of King’s Lynn continue their support to fight polio

To mark World Polio Day at the end of October, the Rotary Club of Lynn invited the District 1080 Foundation chairman, Rotarian Ian Graham, to visit the club to outline how the ‘End Polio Now’ campaign is progressing.

Mr Graham also reported on the work of the rotary foundation, both locally and around the world.

More than 60 ears ago polio was one of the most feared diseases in the developed world, killing hundreds of children in the UK each year and leaving thousands paralysed.

By the early 1950s, 8,000 people were paralysed by polio each year in the UK, of which tragically, five to 10 per cent lost their lives after their breathing muscles became immobilized.

In 1985, Rotary International pledged to eradicate polio worldwide and in the intervening years in excess of $1.6 billion has been raised and spent by the movement, during which 2.5 billion children have been immunised but more funding is needed to complete the task.

The Rotary Club of Lynn has also pledged its continued support for the campaign.

Pictured above, from left, are: Rotarian Derek Harvey, (club foundation chairman), Rotarian Ian Graham (Rotary District 1080 foundation chariman) and Michael Pellizzaro (president of the Rotary Club of Lynn).