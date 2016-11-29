Rotary Club of King’s Lynn introduce latest member

With his birth registered in 1980, if motor car sales manager Tristan Bailey was one of the cars he sells, he would be carrying a “W” registration plate and, being in Concors condition, deemed “Classic”.

Mr Bailey was inducted as the latest new member into the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn and whilst he was sponsored by veteran Rotarian, past president Geoff Cheney, he was originally introduced to Rotary by the club’s youngest member, Sam O’Callaghan.

Being a volunteer for Break, and a supporter of other charities, Mr Bailey was keen to join a service organisation like Rotary which supports needy causes, not only locally, but on the world stage. Pictured above are Tristan Bailey, Michael Pellizzaro and Geoff Cheney.