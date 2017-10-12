Rotary Clubs donate 1,900 dictionaries to primary schools in King’s Lynn

Lynn’s three Rotary Clubs are gifting 1,900 illustrated dictionaries to youngsters across the town’s primary schools.

The dictionaries, which have a retail value of £14.99, have 1,000 illustrations, 10,000 entries and 20,000 definitions and are printed in full colour on 288 pages.

Flitcham Primary School

With an aim to increase youngsters’ independence and confidence, the children can use the dictionaries to explore spellings, meanings and derivations, as well as alphabetical order and abbreviations to help them to understand new words.

Bob Foster from Trinity Rotary said: “These dictionaries are specially designed for young children to use. They will help with their reading and they have been demonstrated to improve literacy levels as well as general knowledge.

“It develops independence and confidence in the children which is an important part of education. In King’s Lynn we do have some children for whom English is a second language and the dictionary is particularly helpful with improving the accuracy of their vocabulary and can also be useful for the rest of the family.

“They will be given to all the children in the fifth and sixth years starting in September and have been given to sixth years already who left in July this year.”

West Lynn Primary

Mark Walker from King’s Lynn Club has said all 32 primary schools, which service the four senior schools in Lynn, will receive a donation of dictionaries.

He said: “We started out some five to six years ago with some of the schools but we realised that some were missing out and the three clubs got together to make sure all the children got a dictionary.”

Assistant headteacher at Clenchwarton Community Primary School, Sean Simkins, said: “The children love the dictionaries. They will be used well both inside and out of the school and will greatly improve the writing the children produce.”