Rotary group helps Howard Junior School pupils turn the page

A group in Lynn is helping pupils extend their vocabularies after presenting more than 100 dictionaries to them.

The Trinity Rotary Club of King’s Lynn gave all year five and year six students at Lynn’s Howard Junior School a dictionary to aid their learning.

Headteacher Greg Hill said: “In a special assembly we talked about the power of words – words can inspire millions of people, words can start wars, words can heal or hurt.”

Mr Hill thanked the Rotary’s “hearts of gold” for the donations. Pictured are: John Taylor, back left, Malcolm Wood, back right, with pupils.

Photo: SUBMITTED.