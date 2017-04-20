Round-Britain runner reaches King’s Lynn

A charity fundraiser reached Lynn on Saturday after already running 4,000 miles around the coast of mainland Britain.

Simon Clark is currently tackling the edge of East Anglia as part of his 5,000-mile run in aid of Ecologia Youth Trust’s work with disadvantaged youngsters.

Mr Clark, who aims to raise £20,000, set off from his home in Kinloss, Moray, last Easter.

He has been running between 15 and 30 miles per day, depending upon his workload, which he is keeping up with on his laptop in order to fund his journey.

So far, his route has taken him up to John O’Groats and Scotland’s wild Cape Wrath, down its midge-infested but magnificent west coast, around the edge of Cumbria and Merseyside, and along Wales’ pioneering national coastal path.

