Round Table set for Lynn Beer Festival

The 20th annual Kings Lynn Beer Festival, which is organised by the Vancouver Round Table and the Stuart House Hotel, will take place next week.

The three-day festival will take place at the Goodwins Road hotel from July 27 to 29, featuring scores of brews and live entertainment.

As in previous years, a portion of the proceeds will be given to two local charities.

This year’s beneficiaries will be Theresa’s Tiny Treasures, a baby bereavement photography and keepsake charity, and West Norfolk Mind.

The festival is thought to offer the largest selection of real ales in West Norfolk and the hotel, which is the Round Table’s regular meeting place, has been included in the Campaign for Real Ale’s Good Beer Guide for the past 18 years.

Many of the beers featured at the 2016 festival had previously won prizes at the Great British Beer Festival in London, where almost 1,000 different brews were exhibited.

The festival will be open from 5 to 11pm on Thursday July 27 and 12noon to 11pm on both Friday July 28 and Saturday July 29.

There will also be entertainment from Wild Wood, Keno Kings and DNA on each of the three evenings of the festival respectively, starting at 8.30pm.

For more information contact the Stuart House Hotel on 01553 772169.