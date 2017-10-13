Row erupts over Hardings Way bus lane gate move

A new row has erupted over moves to change the rules governing the use of a Lynn bus lane.

Officials insist the proposed amendment to the current order on Hardings Way relates to a recent planning decision in the area, not a vision for wider development.

But opponents say local people are being let down by the move.

Permission for three new access roads off the route was granted by West Norfolk Council’s planning committee last month.

The scheme requires the barriers that prevent general traffic from using the road to be moved 15 metres to the north.

The borough council says the proposed amendment would enable the gates to be moved and is not part of the scheme for development of the riverfront area, which was backed by councillors three weeks ago.

But local representatives are angry that the amendment is being led by a county officer who was named as the borough’s planning agent for the access roads application.

County councillor Alexandra Kemp said the move was a step towards the entire route being opened to traffic and claimed some residents were considering launching a campaign against it.

She also claims county officers do not have the power to approve a change in the order, because of the opposition to it.

She said: “There is a whole town full of objections here and a number of major organisations. Planning law is failing residents. The right issues weren’t considered.”

But a Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “We have acted properly throughout and have assessed the application’s compliance with the requirements of the National Planning Policy Framework.”