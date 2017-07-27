Royals take a stroll around Sandringham

Greeting well-wishers and admiring Agapanthus ‘Queen Mum’ flowers was all part of a walkabout for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at Sandringham Flower Show.

The couple spent around 90 minutes touring various exhibits and attractions, arriving and leaving in an open carriage drawn by two grey horses.

On arrival, the Duchess of Cornwall was presented with a posy by seven-year-old George Wood whose family live on the estate.

After presenting trophies to Sandringham Estate gardens competition winners, the couple strolled through the trade stand marquee and met exhibitors.

They asked Shelley Eagle, who owns Norfolk Lavender, and general manager, Robert Grant, about this year’s lavender harvest and commented on the richness of some of the colours on display on their Lavender by Moonlight exhibit.

“We distil lavender for Highgrove and we grow some of our lavender on the Royal estate here so they are always keen for a chat,” they said.

Each year around 20,000 people flock to the estate to catch a glimpse of the couple and to enjoy a day-long celebration of gardening.

And one lucky lady managed to snap a selfie with the Duchess of Cornwall as she walked around the estate.

Headteacher of Ingoldisthorpe Church of England Primary School, Sean Wright said: “They spent quite a lot of time talking to us about Shakespeare. It was such a privilege to be able to talk to them. Charles and Camilla have a lot of time for you and it was nice of them to look at the childrens’ work.”

Corporate Edward Spencer, 16, and Cadet Issac Mayes, 13, from Air Cadets King’s Lynn 42F Squadron, were on gift collection duty throughout the royal visit, and said “it was a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

The couple did not leave empty-handed with Prince Charles buying a piece of home-made orange fruit cake .