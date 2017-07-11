Roydon church boosted by a bit of a do at fete

There was a “bit of a do” in Roydon on Saturday.

That is what organisers called their fourth annual fete, which was held to raise funds for the village’s All Saints parish church.

Under blue skies the sideshows and stalls did a roaring trade.

Vicar, the Rev Jane Holmes, said: “We raised £1,400 last year and to exceed that this year would be fantastic.”

Although the event did not quite hit that mark, officials were still pleased with the final total raised, which was £1,374.24.

Event co-ordinator Karen Shackcloth said: “It was organised by Parochial Church Council members, friends and neighbours with help from members of Gayton and Grimston parish church.”

Well- known local musician, Ian Woodward, donated an afternoon of songs and chat and in the church itself foot weary visitors could sit down to light refreshments whilst listening to a wide range of music on the church organ.

This Sunday, July 16, everyone is invited to a 6pm evening service of Songs of Praise called the Big Sing, which is intended to celebrate the success of the fete.

Before the day residents can contact the vicar to chose which music they would like to hear.