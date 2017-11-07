Roydon pub hosts Macmillan fundraiser

A village pub has raised almost £1,500 towards cancer support services in West Norfolk by holding a coffee morning at its premises.

The event at the Union Jack in Roydon yielded a total of £1,479.53 for the area’s Macmillan Cancer Support branch.

Lynn Macmillan committee chairman Howard Moore, right, is pictured presenting a certificate of appreciation to the pub’s owner, Trevor Barlow, and his partner Lesley Akers.

Picture: submitted