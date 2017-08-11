RSPCA is caring for a young seal caught in fishing netting on Waxham beach

The RSPCA is caring for a young seal who was found with a rope tangled around her neck on Waxham beach.

The female grey seal, named Golden Bitter, was rescued by volunteers from Friends of Horsey Seals, and taken to the RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre for treatment.

The centre found a piece of rope net embedded around her neck which she had been dragging behind her, leaving her with a “nasty wound”.

East Winch centre manager, Alison Charles said: “Poor Golden Bitter was in a terrible state when she was first found. The netting was some kind of thick rope and she had a large piece of it digging into her neck which she was dragging around.

“Her wound was quite extensive, very deep and infected so if it was left untreated it could have eventually led to her death. The wound doesn’t go all the way round her neck and had cut into around three quarters of it.

“Our vet managed to cut the netting off and then got to work treating the infected wound. She was given antibiotics and pain relief and we bathed her wound twice a day. She is making a good recovery and has recently been moved to our outside pool and given salt floats as part of the next phase of her rehabilitation.”