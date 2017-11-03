RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre appeals for extra cleaners

RSPCA’s East Winch Wildlife Centre is appealing for volunteer cleaners who can scrub perches, walls and floors of their aviaries.

While the job may sound messy, the upside is the volunteers will have an opportunity to be around some of Britain’s best-loved wild birds.

Centre staff are already stretched keeping up with the day-to-day care of all the animals at the centre and say “having extra pairs of hands would be great”.

Centre manager Alison Charles said: “While I realise this doesn’t sound like the most glamorous of volunteering jobs, it is a role which is exceptionally vital in the rehabilitation of the birds in our care. The birds have to go into the aviaries prior to release, so that they have a period of what we call hardening off and flight practice.”

If you are interested, email eastwinch@rspca.org.uk