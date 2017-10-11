Ruby, 93, heads new Swaffham-based choir for stroke survivors

A stroke survivor from Swaffham is proving it’s never too late to find your voice by joining a choir at the age of 93.

Ruby White was left with aphasia, a condition which affects the brain and impairs patients’ communication skills, following a stroke earlier this year.

But she is now joining a new Communication Music and Support singing group, which will be launched in the town by the Stroke Association next month.

She said: “I’m very excited to join the group. Since having a stroke, the Stroke Association have been extremely supportive, and helped me to come to terms with what has happened.

“I’ve always loved music, and enjoy humming along to the radio at home, but I’ve never joined a choir or played an instrument before.

“When I heard about the choir, I thought it was an opportunity to have a go at doing something new.”

The group is due to be launched on November 9 and will meet each week at the Swaffham Community Centre.

The sessions will be supported by Dr Tina Blaber-Wegg from Playing for Cake, a community musician and Singing for Health Practitioner.

And organisers are keen for people affected by the condition from right across West Norfolk to get involved.

Gemma Smith, communication support co-ordinator for the Stroke Association, said: “Aphasia has a massive impact on stroke survivors’ lives and some people can find singing can help with their recovery.

“We hope that the group will help people discover a new talent or rediscover an old one.

“Whether you’re an absolute beginner or an expert, it’s fun and friendly for all involved.”

To find out more, email gemma.smith@stroke.org.uk or phone 01366 377803.