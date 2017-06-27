Rudhams pavilion scheme scaled back over funding concern

Plans for a £250,000 project to build a new pavilion for two neighbouring West Norfolk villages have had to be scaled back.

Officials are now proposing a phased re-development of the existing facility which serves East and West Rudham.

RUDHAMS FETE One year old Talia Rasberry-Higgins and Ava Seppings, aged six, enjoyed messing about with paint as they decorated wooden plaques

Details of the project were outlined as the villages came together on Saturday for their annual summer fete.

James Ringer, chairman of the Rudhams Playing Field Association, said: “We think that funding - such as a lottery grant - would not be available to help us build it.”

The association’s new three-phase stage plan now includes providing a disabled shower and toilet and refurbishing the cricket changing rooms.

In the long term they hope to build a kitchen and bar to enable the association to accommodate a wider range of social activities.

Mr Ringer said: “We want to make the pavilion more family friendly and also to encourage more sport.”

But the smaller scale of the new pavilion project didn’t dampen the enthusiasm of the many residents of the two villages - East and West - who were determined to enjoy an afternoon of fun as they browsed a variety of stalls, took part in various competitions and enjoyed all the fun of the fair plus a dog show.

Mr Ringer, who was supervising a Smash Up the Happy Home stall during the day, said: “We have involved all the organisations in the two villages to showcase each individual organisation.

“I don’t know how much we’ll raise but aim to make it as much as possible.

“But it’s also important that everyone has a good time and I’m grateful to the volunteers who made the day possible.”

The association has also benefited from a £2,200 grant provided by the operators of the Jacks Lane windfarm to enable it to re-condition its mower.