Rudhams plant sale boosts funds

The funds of four horticultural societies were given a welcome boost at a well-attended plant fair in the Rudhams village hall at the weekend.

It was the fourth annual event organised by Rudhams and District horticultural Society who combined this year with the Fakenham and District, Wissonsett and District and Docking societies.

Hundreds of vegetable and flowing plants were on sale and potential customers were lining up outside the hall before the official 10am opening time.

“The hall was crowded and it was crazy early on,” said Wissonsett’s Ronald Axman. His society expected to make around £200 from the venture whilst Docking’s chairman Paul Easy said it would bolster their funds by more than £100. Both agreed it was a major source of funding for their societies. Pictured are Docking membership secretary, Shirley Wadeson, chairman Paul Easey and committee member Rosalind Easey with some of the plants on sale. MLNF17PB05770