Rules ‘not broken’ at Burnham Thorpe pub, inquiry concludes

No unauthorised work was carried out at a historic West Norfolk pub before it suddenly shut a year ago, council officials say.

Last week, villagers in Burnham Thorpe marked the anniversary of the closure of the Lord Nelson.

The pub, which unexpectedly closed in September last year amid an apparent dispute between its owners and its former licensees.

An inquiry was also launched at the time by West Norfolk Council officers, amid claims that heritage rules may have been broken there.

But the authority said this week: “We are satisfied that no damage was caused to the fabric of this listed building and there was no sign of any unauthorised work.”

The building’s owners, Greene King, are thought to be preparing a planning application to extend the building.

At the time of the pub’s closure, they said: “The Lord Nelson is a popular and historic pub and one that we are proud to own.

“It is our intention to re-open for trading as soon as possible and we are seeking a new licensee to take the business forward.”