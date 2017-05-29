‘Rusty and corroded’ explosive found at Holme beach

A bomb disposal team has been at Holme beach today after reports of a ‘corroded’ explosive which had been found by a member of the public this weekend.

The item, which is one foot in length, was discovered there yesterday (Sunday, May 28) but the Coastguard team could not locate it until today as it had become covered by the tide.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokeswoman said the Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team had returned to the beach this morning and found the object.

She said an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was still working alongside the Coastguard to deal with the incident this afternoon.

The spokeswoman said: “At the moment there is no indication as to what it is – but we know it is a rusty and corroded piece of ordnance.”

She added that the member of the public had done the right thing by informing them of the item, and not touching it.