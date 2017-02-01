Ryston golfers tee off for breast care unit

Officials from a West Norfolk golf club have handed over nearly £2,500 to breast care staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A total of £2,475 has been raised for the hospital’s breast care unit by members at the Ryston Park Golf Club, near Downham.

Club captain Pam Taylor, right, together with ladies’ captain Tracy Russell, presented the cheque to consultant breast surgeon Amy Burger, left, and specialist nurse Angela Holford when they visited the unit on Tuesday.