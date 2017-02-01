Search

Ryston golfers tee off for breast care unit

Ryston Park Golf Club Captain and Lady Captain presenting �2,475 cheque to QEH Breast Care Unit. LtoR, Amy Burger (Consultant Breast Surgeon), Angela Holford (Breast Care Specialist Nurse), Tracy Russell (Ryston Ladies Captain), Pam Taylor (Ryston Club Captain)

Ryston Park Golf Club Captain and Lady Captain presenting �2,475 cheque to QEH Breast Care Unit. LtoR, Amy Burger (Consultant Breast Surgeon), Angela Holford (Breast Care Specialist Nurse), Tracy Russell (Ryston Ladies Captain), Pam Taylor (Ryston Club Captain)

Officials from a West Norfolk golf club have handed over nearly £2,500 to breast care staff at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A total of £2,475 has been raised for the hospital’s breast care unit by members at the Ryston Park Golf Club, near Downham.

Club captain Pam Taylor, right, together with ladies’ captain Tracy Russell, presented the cheque to consultant breast surgeon Amy Burger, left, and specialist nurse Angela Holford when they visited the unit on Tuesday.