Safeguarding taxi training to be essential

Taxi drivers are likely to have to undertake safeguarding awareness training as part of borough council plans to change licensing conditions.

It comes after high profile cases of child sexual exploitation (CSE) which involved taxi drivers in places such as Rotherham.

Back in August, all taxi drivers were offered a three-day training course by the council to raise awareness of CSE.

On Wednesday, the council’s environment and community panel heard that around 88 per cent of licensed drivers took up this offer voluntarily, which was 243 out of 276 drivers.

West Norfolk Council’s licensing manager John Gilbraith said: “We would like to speak to the other 12 per cent who did not voluntarily attend these workshops.”

Mr Gilbraith said the borough council’s licensing conditions should be amended so that there was a requirement for all existing and new applicants to attend safeguarding training or pass the safeguarding element of the council’s knowledge test.

The panel voted for the proposals to be implemented, which means that the council will be able to take action against the remaining 12 per cent, to ensure that all drivers have completed the training.