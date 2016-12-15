Safety first campaign has impact on King’s Lynn students

Students at Lynn’s College of West Anglia have been given a graphic demonstration of what can happen when things go wrong behind the wheel.

The campus hosted a presentation on Wednesday as part of the Impact road safety campaign, which was launched by Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green last month.

The initiative is particularly intended to highlight the dangers faced by young and inexperienced drivers.

Thomas Semmons, 18, spoke to students about his experience of being involved in a serious road collision.

Mr Semmons, from Scarning near Dereham, was seriously injured after losing control of his car in bad weather on the B1145 in Norfolk during the summer.

Ella Fuller, 19, from Heacham, volunteered to act as the driver in the demonstration, which saw the roof of her car cut off by the emergency services.

Miss Fuller said: “I only passed my driving test a few weeks ago.

“The demonstration was a terrifying experience but I really hope that the students now realise just how much of an impact their actions can have, not only on themselves but others too.

“It also hit home with me just how many emergency services’ resources go into recovering a car accident.”

She added: “I hope they realise how selfish drink driving, speeding and using the phone whilst behind the wheel. Thomas’ story was very hard-hitting.

“His crash was purely accidental and I applaud his bravery in coming to talk to us about his experience.”

Student Luke Burnett, 17, is now at the age where he is thinking about getting behind the wheel.

He said: “I came along to the demonstration to open my eyes up to the dangers of driving and have seen the consequences of what can happen if you speed. It’s so dangerous.”

Kia Bailey, 18, who is looking to become a retained firefighter, said: “It’s hard seeing demonstrations like this but I think everyone has taken something away from it.

“It was also interesting to see what the fire service do to assist in road traffic incidents.

“I want to be a part of the retained fire service to do my bit and help others who unfortunately find themselves in situations as terrifying as this.”