Sally Army celebrates a fair amount of success

The Salvation Army in Lynn raised £221 at their summer fair.

With a variety of cakes on offer as well as teas and coffees, organiser Barbara Jeffery said the charity “was very well supported” at the event on Saturday, August 19 at the organisation’s Wellesley Street premises in Lynn.

She said: “We were selling cakes, refreshments and bric-a-brac. Everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves. The event went very well.”

Pictured are members and organisers of the Salvation Army in Lynn enjoying the fair. MLNF17MF08049