Sandringham fashion show cuts dash for charity

London, Milan, Paris ... Sandringham? Well, when it came to the fashion catwalk, Friday night proved West Norfolk can hold its own.

True, while some of the models would have graced any runway, others would perhaps have been rather more left-field mannequins.

Fashion Show at Park House Hotel Sandringham Models on the catwalk during the evening mlnf16pm09087

And in that category, none was more left-field than me, as I returned to may (very) part-time modelling career at the Companions of Park House Hotel fashion show and fabulous cars evening.

In fact, the last time I modelled – in fact the only other time I modelled – was the last time that Park House staged the event, two years ago.

My abiding memory of that evening was being greeted with gales of laughter every time I stepped on to the runway. This time I had learned my lesson. Less is more, I thought. And, actually, on the whole it worked (although this was in part thanks to my catwalk partner Tony who was happy to draw plenty of laughs with some extravagant modelling).

I have to say though, my respect for real models once again increased. Modelling autumn lines on a hot summer evening certainly had me going redder and redder as I raised a sweat.

No wonder one lady told organiser Malcolm Duffey: “It was nice to see a more, er, rotund model taking part!”

The fashion show features clothes from Goddards of King’s Lynn and concentrates on their autumn lines in what would probably be best described as country casual.

I started off wearing my most expensive outfit, including a highly-desirable cut-down Barbour wax coat costing £219, Barbour check shirt (£50) and Meyer Chinos (£80) and went on to model a Gant quarter zip pullover (£100), Polo Ralph Lauren cable knit sweater (£115) and Tweed check jacket (£150).

Also drawing admiring glances through the evening were a range of Porsche cars outside, courtesy of Porsche Centre Cambridge.

After the fashion show there was an auction of gifts, which drew some impressive bids, including £350 for a Porsche experience day, and £189 for a pleasure flight for three along the North Norfolk coast. A magnum of wine raised £40 and a painting of a hare £100.

The total raised from the entire evening was £4,250, £500 more than when it was last held in 2014. Money will go to supply treats for the patients at the unique Leonard Cheshire Hotel that is Park House. Situated in rolling parkland on the Royal estate, Park House, the childhood home of Princess Diana, caters for up to 24 severely disabled people, allowing them and their families respite care in a beautiful setting.

Malcolm, who was organising the event for the final time, said: “It was the best ever!”

This event was sponsored by Bedfords Estate Agents, Goddards Outfitters, Norfolk Property Search and Porsche Centre, Cambridge

