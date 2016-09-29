Sandringham gets £½m in EU money

An investigation by an environmental campaign group has found that Sandringham estate received more than £550,000 in an EU subsidy last year.

The investigation found that at least one in five of the top 100 recipients were businesses owned or controlled by members of aristocratic families.

The Sandringham estate, owned by the Queen, is one such recipient.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman told Greenpeace: “The subsidies are open to all farmers, and like others with agricultural interests, subsidies are received on the Queen’s private estate.”

A total of £3.2 billion was paid in common agricultural policy (CAP) subsidies in the UK in the last year, according to data published from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Greenpeace chief scientist Doug Parr told the BBC: “The subsidy system is utterly broken. We need public money spent on farming to be offering demonstratable public benefits.”