Sandringham-Holkham Land Rover rally backs firefighters charity

There were Land Rovers galore as a new event was held between Sandringham and Holkham to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

The event, which took place on Sunday, was the brainchild of Lynn Twite and Grant Cotterell, of King’s Lynn fire station.

Land Rover drive in aid of Firefighters Charity Gavin Finlay

It attracted 185 Land Rovers from as far afield as Oxford to tackle the 65-mile route from Sandringham to Holkham Hall, via Massingham and Creake Abbey. The total raised was £2,729.65.

Bob Ayers called the response “amazing” and added: “We are grateful to Natalie Endersby from Barclays Bank in Kings Lynn who will be making a further donation as part of their community support work.

“We would also like to thank Hunters Land Rover, Adrian Flux Insurance and Optima Steel who contributed to the success of the event.

“The Fire Fighters Charity is a cause very close to our hearts. The charity looks after both serving and retired members of the service and their families providing health and wellbeing across a number of fields.

“We are extremely thankful to all of those braved the weather and supported the event. We have already received many emails giving us positive feedback on the event, so we’ll have to start planning again soon for next year.”

Land Rover drive in aid of Firefighters Charity Richard Stock, Mick Moxon and Phil Evans

