Sandringham park hosts charity butterfly walk

The fourth Benjamin Foundation Butterfly Walk, held over a three mile course at Sandringham Country Park on Sunday, attracted a steady flow of visitors.

But walkers hoping to spot lots of butterflies would have been disappointed. The butterfly is the logo of the foundation.

BENJAMIN FOUNDATION BUTTERFLY WALK Andrea and Amy Smith work out the answers at one of the quiz stations

Marketing and fundraising manager, Chris Elliott, said the purpose behind the walk was to increase awareness of the work of the foundation and to raise much needed money to fund its services.

It is essentially a charity whose aim is to help vulnerable young people.

It covers Norfolk and part of Suffolk and operates three different services in Lynn alone.

These include helping young adults some of whom might be homeless without the foundation’s support. The charity also support young carers, some of whom are still at school and, for example, are looking after ill or disabled parents.

“We also work in schools all around the county and give one-to-one help with emotional issues,” said Mr Elliott.

Supporters of the charity were encouraged to stroll round the country park’s yellow trail along which were 15 quiz stations, each with questions for both adults and children with prizes for the most successful entries.

“It’s our main summer fundraising event,” said Mr Elliott. Last year the event raised £3,000.