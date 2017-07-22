Sandringham set for annual flower show

With Royal visitors expected, gardening celebrities lined-up and horticultural exhibits to rival Chelsea, it is all looking rosy for Wednesday’s 136th Sandringham Flower Show.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are due to arrive by horse-drawn carriage at around 11am for an informal tour of the showground.

They traditionally walk through the horticultural marquees looking at exhibits and visit various charity stands, the local schools marquee, Sandringham Women’s Institute and the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

The Royal visit usually lasts about 90 minutes and includes a walkabout and chats with the crowds of well-wishers and presentations to the winners of the Royal estate gardens competitions.

In the horticultural marquees there are classes for flowers and floral arrangements, bakery, preserves and vegetables and fruit and there is a section for local gardening clubs.

This year there are nine entries in the display gardens section - Sandringham’s mini-Chelsea - which will be judged by television gardening presenters Chris Beardshaw and Alan Mason.

The showground is lined with trade stands, many of them devoted to gardening and the outdoors, as well as craft stands and charity stands.

Springwood High School Band and Essex Police Band will take turns in the bandstand and there will be an exciting programme of events in the main arena.

These will include the Bolddogs Freestyle Motocross stunt team, K92000 dog and gundog team demonstrating their obedience and agility, Norwich Pipe Band and Busybodies Stage School’s performance dance team.

The gates will open from 10am. Admission is £10 for adults, free for children under 16 and parking is also free.

The show has raised more than £500,000 for local charities since 1977.