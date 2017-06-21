Sandringham walk raises vital funds for West Norfolk RSPCA

Dozens of dogs stepped out with their new owners to support the charity that once cared for them at the weekend.

More than £1,000 has so far been raised for the West Norfolk RSPCA through its annual fundraising dog walk at Sandringham on Sunday.

RSPCA Sponsored Dog Walk Sandringham.Pictured on the dog walk FLtoR Gill Hercomb.. Irene Rogers. Deborah Barnage. Jan Levemore.

Around 50 dogs which had previously been rehomed by the charity through its Eau Brink headquarters took part in the walk.

Each participant was given a goody bag of toys and other useful items at the end of the walk.

Charity officials say £1,031 has so far been raised for the cause, though some money has still to come in.

Spokesman Andy Burrell said: “Thank you to the staff and volunteers who gave up their spare time to organise and run the event.

RSPCA Sponsored Dog Walk Sandringham.Pictured Emily Todd with Oscar Todd. Ruben Todd walking their dogs.

“We especially want to thank Ann Bramham, Jan McQuade, Emily Cole and Linda Taylor without whom it would not have been so successful.”