Sandringham XK 10K race makes a return

The Sandringham XK 10k cross-country run filled the grounds of the Queen’s country estate on Sunday.

The race, which was organised by Laurie Pickard, Alex Harrison, Paul Davis and Ben Le Fleming, raised £3,500 for Little Owls Rudham Pre-School and Rudham Church of England Primary School.

With plans to split the money raised equally between the two schools, organiser Ms Pickard said the funds will be used to supply the youngsters with new outdoor and sports equipment.

She said: “It is normally an annual event, although we did not run a 10k cross-country run last year.

“It is committee run and the committee is made up of parents whose children attend our schools.

“We thought as a lot of our children have now come through the pre-school and have moved up to the primary school that we would split the money raised from the cross-country run equally between the two.

Runners enjoy the glorious weather at the Sandringham XK 10k cross country run through the Royal Sandringham Estate. Adam Matthews of Ryston Runners who came 1st place overall.

“The money will be used to provide the primary school with some new sports equipment and to provide the pre-school with outdoor mark making and literacy resources.

“We have a new garden shed and so we need to fill it with resources for the children with that being writing assistance, pens and paints.”

Claiming first place was Adam Matthews with a time of 36 minutes and 20 seconds, James Goddard came second at 39 minutes and 51 seconds, and Steven Greenwood crossed the finishing line at 41 minutes and 27 seconds, securing third place.

The race was led by King’s Lynn Cycling Club who were joined by P&K Training Services to provide on scene first aid if required.

Ms Pickard added: “We had around 160 runners taking part and that is around our usual number. We saw a lot of the same runners returning from previous years.

“Everyone was very positive about the day and enjoyed their time at the race.”