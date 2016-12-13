Search

Santa joins King’s Lynn Trinity Rotarians on festive tour

King's Lynn Trinity Rotary Santa Sleigh annual appeal collection tour arrives at The Asda Store South Wootton on Sat 10th December LtoR, Clive Williams, Bob Hindry, John Taylor ANL-161012-154043009

Santa was spotted at the weekend as a Lynn charity group began its tour of local stores in the run-up to Christmas.

The Asda store in South Wootton was the first stop on the programme organised by the Lynn Trinity Rotary Club.

The tour, complete with Santa’s sleigh and a fundraising collection for Rotary charities, went on to The Range on the Hardwick estate on Sunday and Morrison’s in Coburg Street yesterday. It continues this weekend with a return visit to Asda in South Wootton on Saturday and a stop at the Hardwick Sainsbury’s branch on Sunday.

Pictured above, from left, are Clive Williams, Bob Hindry and John Taylor.