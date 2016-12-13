Santa joins King’s Lynn Trinity Rotarians on festive tour

Santa was spotted at the weekend as a Lynn charity group began its tour of local stores in the run-up to Christmas.

The Asda store in South Wootton was the first stop on the programme organised by the Lynn Trinity Rotary Club.

The tour, complete with Santa’s sleigh and a fundraising collection for Rotary charities, went on to The Range on the Hardwick estate on Sunday and Morrison’s in Coburg Street yesterday. It continues this weekend with a return visit to Asda in South Wootton on Saturday and a stop at the Hardwick Sainsbury’s branch on Sunday.

Pictured above, from left, are Clive Williams, Bob Hindry and John Taylor.