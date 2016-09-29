Satellite club launched in King’s Lynn

A fundraising group in Lynn are set to take their efforts to a new level with the launch of a satellite club within the town.

In a new initiative and a first for West Norfolk, The Priory Rotary Club have set up a satellite club for people wanting to raise funds and develop community projects.

Priory Rotary press officer Derek Stringer said: “Rotary satellite clubs are much more informal and far less time consuming and are therefore becoming increasingly popular throughout the 34,000 clubs which make up Rotary worldwide.

“Typically, people who join satellite clubs have a very busy work life but would still like to spend a little of their spare time helping others.

Being a Rotarian in a satellite club enables you to make new friends, enjoy social activities and have lots of fun, sometimes with the family.”

Mr Stringer added: “As a satellite club member, whilst you are part of and linked with the Priory Rotary in Lynn, typically your part of the club will operate separately and in the main do its own thing.”

The aim of a Rotarian is to raise funds and develop community projects to help others, whether it be in West Norfolk or another part the world.

Many people are not aware, for example, that Rotary worldwide is leading the fight to totally eradicate Polio.

The satellite group held a second successful meeting at the end of August and have a further meeting planned on Thursday.

Anyone interested in finding out more about becoming a member should email David Mills at: davella02@gmail.com or call him on 01553 631799.