School helps launch of £4.3 million Narborough housing project

A £4.3 million social housing project has been launched with a little help from some village schoolchildren.

Work to build 33 new homes in Denny’s Walk, Narborough is due to start this week.

But, before the diggers moved in to build the real thing, youngsters at the village’s primary academy were invited to show off their own ideas of what a housing estate should look like.

The design competition was part of a link-up between the school and the Flagship Group, which has developed the new estate.

Winning designs will be displayed at the school, which has also been given cash for arts and crafts activities.

Headteacher Kelly Scott said: “We are excited to be working with Flagship, who will be providing many opportunities for the children to learn about and become involved in the project ranging from art competitions to learning about site safety.”

The new estate, which was given planning permission in November last year, will replace 12 pre-fabricated homes on the site.

Only half of those homes are currently occupied and almost all of the new properties will be made available for affordable rent.

The project has been further boosted by a £558,000 grant from the Homes and Communities Agency.

Flagship’s development director Adam Broadway said: “We are excited at the prospect of the new development.

“There is huge demand for affordable housing in the local area, and these homes will not only help fulfil this need, but will improve the look and feel of the site.

“We have designed the new scheme not just to meet local need, but to provide energy efficient and attractive homes.”

Parish and district councillor Peter Wilkinson said: “Shortage of affordable housing has long been a big issue for local people who want to stay living in the village.

“I would like to thank all the organisations who have worked together tirelessly to provide high-quality new homes in the village.”

Charles Carter, Breckland Council’s executive member for growth, added: “I am very proud that Breckland has been able to support this exciting project.

“It is an excellent example of partnership working to enable the provision of much-needed and affordable new homes.”

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.