School in Gooderstone ‘requires improvement’, says report

A school in Gooderstone requires improvement, according to an Ofsted report published last week.

After a visit to Gooderstone Church of England Primary Academy in November, an inspector has said that the school needs to improve outcomes; improve teaching, learning and assessment; and strengthen the impact of leaders and managers further.

While the school received ‘good’ ratings for its effectiveness of leadership and management; personal development, behaviour and welfare; and early years provision, it was graded as ‘requires improvement’ for quality of teaching, learning and assessment; outcomes for pupils; and its overall effectiveness.

The report praises the “accurate view of strengths and weaknesses” but says “standards at key stage two are not high enough”.