School recognised for Legion support

A secondary school has been presented with an affiliation certificate by Lynn’s Royal British Legion branch.
The presentation to Springwood High School was made following a re-dedication service and parade in the town last Sunday.
The school’s band played at the event, which also including the lowering of the Armed Forces Day flag.
Peter Stradwick, from the school, right, received the certificate from branch president David Norman. MLNF17MF060138
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.