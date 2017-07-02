Search

School recognised for Legion support

Affiliation Certifcate presented to Springwood High School. Pictured FLtoR David Norman (King's Lynn Royal British Legion) presents Affiliation Agreement Certificate to Peter Stradwick Springwood High School.

A secondary school has been presented with an affiliation certificate by Lynn’s Royal British Legion branch.

The presentation to Springwood High School was made following a re-dedication service and parade in the town last Sunday.

The school’s band played at the event, which also including the lowering of the Armed Forces Day flag.

Peter Stradwick, from the school, right, received the certificate from branch president David Norman. MLNF17MF060138