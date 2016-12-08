Schoolchildren show artistic flair to combat bad habit in Terrington St Clement

Children at a school in West Norfolk are challenging an unhealthy habit by using their artistic flair.

Youngsters at Terrington St Clement Community School have designed their own posters as part of a competition to combat smoking at the school gates.

Terrington St Clement Community School. The winning No Smoking posters ANL-160512-120435009

Deputy headteacher Katie Adams said: “The idea for the competition came from the children and parents themselves who had been speaking to Miss Hackett (headteacher) about parents standing at the gate and smoking.

“The parents had several reminders through the school newsletter but that still hadn’t solved the problem, so we decided to hold the competition which was open to every child in the school.”

The children were invited to design their own poster promoting ‘no smoking at our school gate’ and, at the end of the competition, four were chosen as winners.

Miss Adams added: “All year groups, from three-years-old to 11-years-old, participated in the competition and four winners were chosen across the four age phases (early years, key stage one, lower key stage two and upper key stage two).”

The four winners were Trinity Tokaji, 10, Mollie Whitehead, 7, Esme Little, 6, and Dione Britton, 4.

The winners were told of their success in a celebration assembly where the four youngsters’ designs were recognised as the best of the bunch.

Their posters, which were praised by Miss Adams as having a “very simple but very clear” messages, have now been made into boards which are fixed to the front of the school.

Miss Adams explained that the competition ran for half a term, and children completed their designs in their own time at home.

She said: “The posters weren’t directed by us, so it truly was the work of the children.

“They are really proud to have their designs made into boards which are now on display.”

It is now hoped that the posters will deter people from smoking at the front gate of the school.