Scientists come to town for Big C research roadshow

Downham is set to be the latest stop by some of the UK’s future leaders in cancer research during a visit by the Big C’s Research Roadshow next week.

Scientists from Norwich Research Park at the University of East Anglia will visit the market place in the town on Friday, June 16 to give people the opportunity to learn more about cancer.

The event will also raise awareness of the local research taking place in the fight against the disease.

Nikki Morris, deputy chief executive at Big C, said: “At Big C we’re proud to diagnose, treat and prevent cancer.”

She said the researchers were looking forward to leaving the labs and going ‘on tour’ to have open discussions about cancer with people across Norfolk.

“It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the public to discover more about the world-learding cancer research projects that area taking place on our doorstep and to see first-hand the significant different made by those that fundraise on our behalf,” she added.

Displays will explore answers to frequent questions such as: ‘how do we get cancer?’, ‘what does cancer look like?’ and ‘will there ever be a cure?’

To help people further understand how cells are studied, there will also be the chance to view your own cheek cells under a microscope.

The public will also be able to see how fundraising support directly helps the fight against cancer at the roadshow, from 9am to 4pm.