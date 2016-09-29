Sea of flowers for ‘remarkable’ woman from Heacham

Tributes have been made in abundance for mother-of-one Tracey Swann who died in a fire at her home in Heacham on Saturday.

A sea of flowers have been left outside of Heacham Fire Station, which Ms Swann only recently successfully campaigned to keep open, and a number of condolence books have been set up in her name.

In a post on Facebook, the Heacham Parish Council Events page said: “Heacham Parish Council is shocked and saddened at the tragic loss of one of our most valued parish councillors, Tracey Swann.

“It is the council’s intention to open a book of condolence at the parish council office this week.”

The book will start off at Heacham Library on Friday at 10am, and it is hoped that the library will be able to have extended opening times for this reason.

St Mary’s Church in Heacham was opened up to mourners on Sunday, and Rev Simon Wilson said that those who attended had the chance to sign a condolences book to give to the family.

Norfolk Fire Service’s group manager Tim Edwards said in a post on Twitter: “It is difficult to convey my shock and sadness following the death of Ms Swann due to the fire last night in Heacham.

“Her dedication to the cause admirable. My thoughts are with her friends, family and my crew from Heacham who knew her so well.”

On Facebook, Sarah Coote said: “I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Tracey Swann, such a remarkable lady and a force to be reckoned with.

“I have met Tracey through her youth club work and was always amazed by her community drive and sheer hard work for all the amazing work she did. Such a terrible loss to the people of Heacham and groups she volunteered for.”

A spokeswoman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said that the service, in conjunction with Norfolk Police, have no reason to believe at this time that there are any suspicious circumstances regarding the incident on Caley Street.

She added: “The fire investigation will continue with assistance from police forensic teams. The cause is not immediately obvious at this stage and the Heacham crew will be assisting with the excavation of the scene.”