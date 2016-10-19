Search for future stars gets underway in King’s Lynn

It was an evening of variety in Lynn on Tuesday as the Britain’s Got Talent auditions came to town.

KLFM’s Simon Rowe hosted the night during which producers of the ITV talent show watched around 30 different acts at Lynn’s Alive Corn Exchange.

Local performance acts took part in the Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn. ANL-161019-102244009

Those who took part in the regional auditions performed their acts in front of the producers and a full audience in the hope of getting through to the national televised auditions.

The show, which started in 2007, has been a regular feature on small screens around the country since then and will be crowning its 11th winning act next year.

Speaking to Mr Rowe, the producers said that, following the auditions, they would review footage from the night before any decisions were made.

They said: “We’ve definitely got some amazing acts to start putting through to the execs [executive producers] and hopefully to Simon Cowell.”

In previous years, the winning act has received the chance to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of members of the Royal family, along with a six-figure cash prize.

A post on Alive Corn Exchange’s Facebook said: “The audience have been great, thank you to everyone for coming along!”

Local performance acts took part in the Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Alive Corn Exchange in King's Lynn - KLFM's Simon Rowe hosted the event, interviewing the acts on stage. ANL-161019-102024009

