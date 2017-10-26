Search on for West Norfolk’s platinum couples to mark royal wedding anniversary

West Norfolk civic leaders are launching an appeal to trace couples from the borough who are celebrating 70 years of marriage this year.

The plea has been issued to coincide with the platinum wedding anniversary of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

They will be the first royal couple to reach the milestone on November 20.

And borough mayor Carol Bower says she wants to meet other couples from the borough who will reach the landrmark this year to mark the occasion and the links between the borough and the monarchy.

Mrs Bower said: “This year our monarch and her husband reach an anniversary that very few people do, and I’d love to meet some of the couples in our borough who will be sharing in this very special achievement.

“Her Majesty the Queen was married in Westminster Abbey in front of 2,000 guests, but she saved clothing ration coupons to make her dress, so if you also married in 1947 you may have had a more similar day than you think.

“If you’re celebrating your 70th wedding anniversary, I’d love to pop round and meet you, and hear some of your memories from a lifetime of wedded bliss.”

Anyone who would like to arrange a visit is asked to call West Norfolk Council’s civic office on 01553 762124 or email civics.officer@west-norfolk.gov.uk.

Couples who receive a mayoral visit will be presented with flowers by Mrs Bower.

n We’d also like to hear from you if you, or members of your family, were married in 1947. Contact our newsdesk on 01553 817329 or email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk.